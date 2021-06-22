Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s initial public offering market is blowing hot and cold. Spanish refrigerated truck firm Primafrio said late on Monday it would delay a float in which it planned to sell a 25% stake at a valuation of up to 1.7 billion euros. It’s the second Spanish IPO to get nixed this year, following renewables energy producer Opdenergy. French car parts distributor PHE also pulled a Paris listing.

Deals that make it over the line are having to make do with lower valuations and higher volatility, according to bankers. Despite conservative pricing, Paris-listed digital music label Believe and London-listed chip designer Alphawave IP slumped on debut, as did Spanish green energy firm Ecoener. Primafrio’s controlling family may have put off investors. But that hasn’t deterred tightly held Madrid-listed Acciona, which is selling a quarter of its renewables unit at an equity valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros. Investors may want to buckle up. (By Christopher Thompson)

