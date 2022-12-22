Markets

Spain fines gas traders for failing to warn on time about supply changes

December 22, 2022 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog on Thursday fined two natural gas traders a combined 4.8 million euros ($5.1 million) for not meeting deadlines to warn about changes in supplies to Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC.

The regulator, known as CNMC, said it fined gas trading units of Germany's power utility RWE RWEG.DE3.6 million euros and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA 1.2 million euros.

The two companies breached regulations on the unloading of liquefied natural gas from ships to regasification terminals in Spanish ports in 2021, CNMC said.

Companies are supposed to warn any change to Enagas at least five days in advance. The infringements were considered "grave", the CNMC said.

Spokespersons for Total and RWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a diplomatic spat with Algeria, Spain is now getting most of its gas from seaborne LNG, whose price is much more volatile.

Earlier this year, dozens of ships loaded with LNG were circling off the Mediterranean coast, reportedly waiting for more favourable prices to unload.

