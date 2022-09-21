Spain fines Delivery Hero unit Glovo for not formally hiring riders

Contributor
Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Spain's labour ministry has fined Delivery Hero's Spanish unit Glovo for violating a law which requires food delivery companies to formally hire riders, the ministry confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spain's labour ministry has fined Delivery Hero's DHER.DE Spanish unit Glovo for violating a law which requires food delivery companies to formally hire riders, the ministry confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Local radio station Cadena SER first reported the fine, citing unidentified sources who said it was worth 79 million euros ($78 million).

In 2021, Spain passed a law requiring that riders for food delivery platforms be employees, not freelancers, signed to formal labour contracts.

A representative for Glovo was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.0094 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Christina.Thykjaer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More