Spain fines Delivery Hero unit Glovo for not formally hiring riders

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spain's labour ministry has fined Delivery Hero's DHER.DE Spanish unit Glovo for violating a law which requires food delivery companies to formally hire riders, the ministry confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Local radio station Cadena SER first reported the fine, citing unidentified sources who said it was worth 79 million euros ($78 million).

In 2021, Spain passed a law requiring that riders for food delivery platforms be employees, not freelancers, signed to formal labour contracts.

A representative for Glovo was not immediately available for comment.

