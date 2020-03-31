Spain final Q4 GDP 0.4% q/q, 1.8% y/y - INE

March 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy grew 0.4% in the fourth quarter on a quarterly basis, below a flash estimate of 0.5% and after growing 0.4% in the third quarter, final official data showed on Tuesday. On an annual basis the economy grew by 1.8%, in line with a flash estimate of 1.8% and below 1.9% in the third quarter

