Spain extends key deadline for 43 GW of renewable projects

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - The Spanish government agreed on Tuesday to extend by six months a key administrative deadline for solar and wind energy projects amounting to 43 gigawatts (GW), it said in a statement.

The projects, around a fifth of which are for wind parks, faced a July 25 deadline to obtain a building permit.

Missing the deadline would force these projects to restart the whole administrative process and again obtain grid access and connection permits.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi and Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip)

