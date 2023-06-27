News & Insights

Spain extends key deadline for 43 GW of renewable projects

Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

June 27, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi and Belén Carreño for Reuters ->

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - The Spanish government agreed on Tuesday to extend by six months a key administrative deadline for solar and wind energy projects amounting to 43 gigawatts (GW), it said in a statement.

The projects, around a fifth of which are for wind parks, faced a July 25 deadline to obtain a building permit.

Missing the deadline would force these projects to restart the whole administrative process and again obtain grid access and connection permits.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi and Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.