Spain energy tax to raise 400 mln euros less than expected, minister says

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will collect 400 million euros less than expected from a new windfall tax on energy companies passed by the lower house early on Friday, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.

The government had expected the tax to yield as much as 4 billion euros over two years, she told local radio station Cadena SER.

