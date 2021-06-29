Spain earmark 1.3 bln euros in aid to renewable power generation for private consumption

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved a 1.3 billion euro ($1.55 billion) plan to finance investments in renewable power generation for private consumption with the rescue funds to be disbursed by the European Union, spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

Spain is due to receive about 140 billion euros over six years from EU to kick-start the economy to recover from the contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Emma Pinedo)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.