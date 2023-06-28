Spain doubles green hydrogen, biogas ambitions

By 2030, Madrid wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 32% from the level in 1990. The previous target was 23%.

The document is a draft that may still be amended.

The plan also increases targets for wind generation capacity, to 62 GW from a previous 50 GW, and photovoltaic generation capacity to around 76 GW, and power storage capacity to 22 GW.

A spokesperson for the Energy Ministry declined to comment.

Spain, like its European peers, faced an end-of-June deadline to submit the draft updated plan to the European Commission. The final text is due by June next year.

