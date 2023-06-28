News & Insights

Spain doubles down on green hydrogen, biogas

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

June 28, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

By Pietro Lombardi

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain will double its 2030 targets for biogas and green hydrogen production, said a draft of the Energy Ministry's updated climate plan seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Madrid set a 2030 target of 11 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysers, up from a previous target of 4 GW. It also plans to double the goal for biogas production to 20 terawatt-hour (TWh).

The document is a draft that may still be amended.

A spokesperson for the Energy Ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

