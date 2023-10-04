News & Insights

Spain doesn't rule out tariffs on imports of solar products

October 04, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Energy Minister Teresa Ribera on Tuesday did not rule out imposing tariffs on imports of materials used in solar power generation despite industry warnings that disrupting supplies of products from China could hamper Europe's ability to rapidly install clean energy.

"We are currently in a complex scenario where we have to find the most appropriate point of equilibrium," Ribera said, when asked about possible tariffs.

She added that some products imported into Europe were "probably priced below cost", which hit industry there and could stymie innovation.

"Spain considers that we have to guarantee that balance ... We have to make sure that this industrial value chain does not disappear from Europe," the minister said at a solar industry event in Madrid, without directly mentioning China.

Ribera's comments come as Brussels and European governments weigh tougher action on imports while seeking to expand clean tech manufacturing in Europe and reduce the reliance on China for products needed for the green transition.

