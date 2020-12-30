Spain December flash harmonised CPI -0.6% y/y vs -0.8% in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in December, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday, compared with a Reuters poll of a 0.7% drop and previous reading of a 0.8% decline.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in December, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday, compared with a Reuters poll of a 0.7% drop and previous reading of a 0.8% decline. INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index fell by 0.5% in December on an annual basis, compared with a 0.8% drop in November.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala; Editing by Inti Landauro)

((joanna.jonczyk@tr.com)) Keywords: SPAIN ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More