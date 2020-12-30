Spain December flash harmonised CPI -0.6% y/y vs -0.8% in November

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in December, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday, compared with a Reuters poll of a 0.7% drop and previous reading of a 0.8% decline. INE data also showed Spain's national consumer price index fell by 0.5% in December on an annual basis, compared with a 0.8% drop in November.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala; Editing by Inti Landauro)

((joanna.jonczyk@tr.com)) Keywords: SPAIN ECONOMY/INFLATION

