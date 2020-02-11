Spain cuts this year's economic growth forecast, ups deficit

Eeacsts with deficit forecasts, adds quotes, details

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish government cut this year's economic growth projection to 1.6% from 1.8% on Tuesday, expecting a sharper slowdown after a 2% expansion in 2019, and raised its budget deficit target to 1.8% as a result.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said the government expected growth to further slow down to 1.5% in 2021 before recovering to 1.6% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023, she added.

As a result of the lower economic growth projection in 2020, the government expects the budget deficit to be equivalent to 1.8% of gross domestic product, a tad wider than the previous forecast of 1.7%, but down from last year's estimated around 2%.

The deficit should then narrow to 1.5% in 2021, 1.2% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2023.

"We are approving stability goals that will guarantee that Spain will keep on reducing its deficit and its sovereign debt at a pace that doesn't hurt growth or job creation," Calvino said.

Spain's economy - the euro zone's fourth largest - has consistently outperformed much of Europe since it emerged from a five-year slump in 2013, and the 2020 growth forecast still points to a growth well above the projected 1.1% growth rate for the currency bloc.

Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said the debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually fall to 91.7% in 2022 from an envisaged 94.6% in 2020, and then to below 90% afterwards.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, Writing by Inti Landauro, Edited by Andrei Khalip)

