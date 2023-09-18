Spain cuts debt-to-GDP forecast after revising up 2022 growth to 5.8%

By Belén Carreño

MADRID, Sept 18 - Spain's economy recovered from the pandemic faster than previously thought and surpassed its 2019 levels last year, revised official data showed on Monday, prompting the economy ministry to lower its debt forecast for this year.

The Spanish statistics institute on Monday revised the 2022 gross domestic product's growth rate to 5.8% from an original 5.5% after computing final data.

The INE, as the institute is known, also revised 2021 data to show growth of 6.4% from a previous 5.5% and 2020 data to a 11.2% contraction from 11.3%.

The economy ministry said, in a separate statement, that the revision meant the country's debt-to-GDP ratio would likely end this year below 110%, down from 113.1% in 2022 and below the government's latest forecast of 111.9%.

Spain was one of the EU countries hardest hit by the pandemic, as key industries such as tourism were severely disrupted.

The difficulty in obtaining accurate statistics during the pandemic has led major European economies to revise their GDP data for 2021.

The Netherlands has revised up its GDP growth by 1.3 points, the United Kingdom by 1.1 points and Germany by 0.6 points, said the INE, which is also due to revise quarterly data for the past three years on Friday.

"The revision, while notable, means that Spain will still remain among the laggards in terms of recovering from the pandemic shock, especially if other countries implement similar upward revisions," said Angel Talavera head of Europe at Oxford Economics.

The new numbers revised down the contribution of domestic demand to GDP, and gave greater weight to foreign demand. Exports have been a key driver of the recovery of Spain's economy, which has better handled soaring inflation than its peers, thus maintaining its competitiveness.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Belén Carreño; editing by Inti Landauro, Andrei Khalip and Christina Fincher)

((Matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.