Spain court rejects Mediaset appeal against precautionary merger suspension - sources

Contributors
Paola Luelmo Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

A Spanish regional court has rejected Mediaset's appeal against precautionary suspension of its reorganisation plan after a legal case brought by French media group Vivendi, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

MADRID/MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish regional court has rejected Mediaset's MS.MI appeal against precautionary suspension of its reorganisation plan after a legal case brought by French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

Italian broadcaster Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), to pursue a European growth strategy but the plans are currently on hold pending a Spanish court decision.

In a separate decision on Monday, a Spanish court hearing set to look into the case filed by Vivendi VIV.PA has been postponed without a new date.

(Reporting by Paola Luelmo in Madrid and Elvira Pollina in Milan. Written by Emma Pinedo; Edited by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; 91 585 85 33; Reuters Messaging: emma.pinedo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @ReutersEspana))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters