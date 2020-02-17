Spain court rejects Mediaset appeal against precautionary merger suspension - sources

MADRID/MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish regional court has rejected Mediaset's MS.MI appeal against precautionary suspension of its reorganisation plan after a legal case brought by French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

Italian broadcaster Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), to pursue a European growth strategy but the plans are currently on hold pending a Spanish court decision.

In a separate decision on Monday, a Spanish court hearing set to look into the case filed by Vivendi VIV.PA has been postponed without a new date.

