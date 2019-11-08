Spain court agrees to extradite Venezuelan ex-intelligence chief to USA -EFE

Nathan Allen Reuters
Published

Spain's High Court has agreed to extradite former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal to the United States, reversing a previous ruling to deny the extradition request, EFE news agency reported on Friday, citing judicial sources.

Carvajal's lawyer told Reuters she had not been notified of any court decision.

The former general was arrested by Spanish police in April at the request of U.S. authorities, but Spain's High Court then ruled in September that he should be released and his extradition request denied.

Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

He has previously denied accusations that he collaborated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to help smuggle cocaine into the United States.

