Spain considering clawing back renewable power plant profits -newspaper

Adds spokesperson, paragraph 3

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Energy Ministry is considering clawing back some profits from renewable power plants to curb retail electricity prices, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified industry sources.

The government would claw back about 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) from renewable power utilities, which have strongly benefited from the record high wholesale electricity prices, the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for the energy ministry told Reuters the government constantly works with energy companies to reduce the effect of energy prices on people's electricity bills. They did not elaborate.

Late last year, the government decided to claw back profits from all utilities in a bid to limit electricity price increases which are stoking inflation. It cut taxes and added subsidies for low income households.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.