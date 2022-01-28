Spain considering clawing back renewable power plant profits -newspaper

Spain's Energy Ministry is considering clawing back some profits from renewable power plants to curb retail electricity prices, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified industry sources.

The government would claw back about 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) from renewable power utilities, which have strongly benefited from the record high wholesale electricity prices, the newspaper said.

The ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Late last year, the government decided to claw back profits from all utilities in a bid to limit electricity price increases which are stoking inflation.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

