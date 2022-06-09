Spain confident Algeria will respect gas supply contracts despite diplomatic spat

World Markets

Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Thursday she is confident Algerian state-owned gas company Sonatrach will respect its commercial contracts to supply natural gas to Spanish utilities despite a diplomatic spat.

"We won't think (the contracts) could be broken in a unilateral manner by a decision from the Algerian government," she said in an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Algeria suspended a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain on Wednesday and banned imports from Spain escalating a row over Madrid's stance on Western Sahara.

Ribera acknowledged the spat comes at a delicate timing as the gas supply contracts are currently under a process of price revision.

