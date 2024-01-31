News & Insights

Spain can produce around 2.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, Enagas CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 31, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain can produce around 2.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year and reach a 23.3 gigawatt electrolysis capacity by 2030, Arturo Gonzalo, the CEO of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Wednesday, during a conference to disclose the results of a call for interest for projects.

He said he based his estimate on existing mature projects. Under this scenario, the expected consumption of green hydrogen would reach 1 million tonnes per year by the end of the decade.

He said 206 companies registered for the call for interest, 45% of them hydrogen producers and 40% of them consumers.

