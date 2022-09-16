Spain authorises Amber Capital to lift its stake in Indra to 9.99%

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has allowed activist fund Amber Capital to raise its stake in defence company Indra IDR.MC to 9.99%, Indra said on Friday.

According to data from Refinitiv, Amber Capital held 4.2% of Indra and would become its second biggest shareholder after state holding company SEPI, which earlier this year increased its stake to 25.2% from 18.75%.

Indra still has to replace seven independent board members that were ousted or quit in June after shareholders unexpectedly agreed to give the government more control.

The government's bigger role in the company comes ahead of the rollout of a jet fighter programme, and as Spain looks to increase defence spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the company said the selection process for their independent directors was already at a very advanced stage and nearing completion.

On September 13, the government authorised the joint foreign investment of Amber Capital UK and Amber Capital Italia SGR in Indra "up to a joint participation in shares, or other financial instruments with shares as underlying value, representing 9.99% of its share capital," Amber said in a letter.

At current market prices, the around 10% stake in Indra has a value of around 140 million euros ($139.69 million).

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Additional reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Jesús Aguado, Kirsten Donovan)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.