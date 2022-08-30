Spain August 12-month inflation slows down to 10.4% YoY

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.4% year-on-year in August, down from 10.8% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

The reading was lower than the 10.9% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 6.4% year-on-year, up from 6.1% a month earlier, the INE data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.3% from a year earlier, down from 10.8% in July and in line with the forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

