Spain August 12-month inflation slows down to 10.4% YoY

Contributor
Mariana Ferreira Azevedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.4% year-on-year in August, down from 10.8% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.4% year-on-year in August, down from 10.8% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

The reading was lower than the 10.9% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 6.4% year-on-year, up from 6.1% a month earlier, the INE data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.3% from a year earlier, down from 10.8% in July and in line with the forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

((mariana.ferreiraazevedo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters