Spain approves new energy draft to limit impact from CO2 prices

Spain approved draft legislation on Tuesday to limit the windfall profits hydro and nuclear plants make as rising CO2 prices drive up electricity bills, a government source said.

The source said it expected the new power regulation to reduce consumers' electricity bills by between 4% and 5% depending on CO2 prices, while the change could lead to a 1 billion euros cut in utilities' remunerations.

The bill would not impact power plants with less than 10MW of capacity, according to the source.

