Spain approves new energy draft to limit impact from CO2 prices

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spain approved draft legislation on Tuesday to limit the windfall profits hydro and nuclear plants make as rising CO2 prices drive up electricity bills, a government source said.

The source said it expected the new power regulation to reduce consumers' electricity bills by between 4% and 5% depending on CO2 prices, while the change could lead to a 1 billion euros cut in utilities' remunerations.

The bill would not impact power plants with less than 10MW of capacity, according to the source.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno and Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Angus McSwan)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.