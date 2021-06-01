Spain approves new energy draft to curb energy bills

By Belén Carreño and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spain approved draft legislation on Tuesday to limit the windfall profits hydro and nuclear plants make as rising CO2 prices drive up electricity bills, Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said.

A government source said the proposed new power regulation, which will now be subject to public consultation, aimed to reduce consumers' electricity bills by between 4% and 5% depending on CO2 prices.

"This is just over 1 billion euros that (...) we think should reduce consumers' electricity bills," Ribera told a news briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The preliminary bill is part of a wider pledge by the ruling Socialists and left-wing party Unidas Podemos to curb energy prices to protect end-consumers.

The reform seeks to reduce part of the carbon dividend for pre-2005, non-emitting plants that sell energy on the market, the minister said.

The bill would not impact power plants with less than 10 megawatts (MW) of capacity, the government source said.

