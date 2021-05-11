US Markets
Spain approves J&J COVID vaccine for under 60s - El Pais

Catarina Demony Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain approved on Tuesday the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 60, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported, citing regional government sources.

El Pais said those aged 50 to 59 would be the first to receive the jab, followed by those aged over 18 who belong to a "vulnerable" group.

