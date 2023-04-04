MT

Spain approves $491 mln subsidy for ArcelorMittal hydrogen project

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spain has approved a subsidy of 450 million euros ($490.7 million) for ArcelorMittal's MT.LU circular hydrogen project in the northern region of Asturias, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

