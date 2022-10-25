Markets
Spain antitrust watchdog fines Merck 39 mln euros in contraceptives case

Inti Landauro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Spain's competition watchdog has slapped a 39 million-euro ($38.45 million) fine on U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by Spanish rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog has slapped a 39 million-euro ($38.45 million) fine on U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc MRK.N for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by Spanish rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.

The CNMC antitrust agency said in a statement on Tuesday Merck's local unit, which had a monopoly on vaginal contraceptive rings in Spain between 2002 and 2018 with its Nuvaring device, prevented Insud Pharma in 2017 from marketing its own device through deceptive practices.

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), the official name of Merck & Co outside the United States and Canada obtained a court order barring Insud Pharma from manufacturing the devices in Spain, where it has all its operations, hence preventing sales all over the world, the CNMC said.

"MSD deployed a strategy of deception with the court, hiding relevant factual and technical information," it said, calling it a very serious infringement that constituted an abuse of dominant position.

Neither MSD nor Insud Pharma returned messages seeking comments.

($1 = 1.0143 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

