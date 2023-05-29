News & Insights

Spain announces snap vote after government suffers heavy losses in local elections

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

May 29, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

By Inti Landauro

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced a snap election for July 23 after his left-wing coalition government suffered heavy losses in regional ballots on Sunday, losing ground to the conservatives.

Sanchez had been expected to delay a national vote until December, especially as Spain is set to take over the presidency of the European Union from July 1.

"Although yesterday's elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that," Sanchez said in a televised speech. "I believe it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the will of the people."

The conservative People's Party (PP) potentially took as many as eight regional governments from the Socialists in Sunday's local elections, although in mostcases it will have to negotiate alliances with far-right group Vox to rule in some regions.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno; writing by Charlie Devereux; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Giles Elgood)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.