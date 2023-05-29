Spain announces snap vote after government suffers heavy losses in local elections

By Inti Landauro

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced a snap election for July 23 after his left-wing coalition government suffered heavy losses in regional ballots on Sunday, losing ground to the conservatives.

Sanchez had been expected to delay a national vote until December, especially as Spain is set to take over the presidency of the European Union from July 1.

"Although yesterday's elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that," Sanchez said in a televised speech. "I believe it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the will of the people."

The conservative People's Party (PP) potentially took as many as eight regional governments from the Socialists in Sunday's local elections, although in mostcases it will have to negotiate alliances with far-right group Vox to rule in some regions.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno; writing by Charlie Devereux; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Giles Elgood)

