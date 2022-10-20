Spain agreed with France to set up new electricity interconnections

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain and France have agreed to speed up an electricity interconnection through the Bay of Biscay and identify and work on other connections between the two national grids, the Spanish Energy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Spain and Portugal have agreed to complete a renewable gas link, the statement said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip)

