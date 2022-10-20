Spain agreed with France to set up new electricity interconnections

Contributors
Inti Landauro Reuters
Belen Carreno Reuters
Published

Spain and France have agreed to speed up an electricity interconnection through the Bay of Biscay and identify and work on other connections between the two national grids, the Spanish Energy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain and France have agreed to speed up an electricity interconnection through the Bay of Biscay and identify and work on other connections between the two national grids, the Spanish Energy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Spain and Portugal have agreed to complete a renewable gas link, the statement said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More