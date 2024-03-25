News & Insights

Spain acquires 3% stake in Telefonica - reports

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

March 25, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has acquired a 3% stake in telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) through the state holding company SEPI, Spanish media reported on Monday.

The government said last year it would acquire a stake of up to 10% in a counterbalance to the acquisition of a large stake in the telecoms giant by Saudi Arabia's STC.

