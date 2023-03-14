Spain 12-month inflation in February revised to 6.0%

March 14, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 6.0 percent in the 12 months through February, up from 5.9% in the period through January, final data released by the National Statistics Institute, INE, showed on Tuesday.

The final reading was lower than the 6.1% flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation through February also at 6.1%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 7.6% year-on-year, up from 7.5% a month before.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price was also revised down to 6.0%, from a flash estimate of 6.1%, INE said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
