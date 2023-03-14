Spain 12-month inflation in February revised to 6.0%

March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 6.0 percent in the 12 months through February, up from 5.9% in the period through January, final data released by the National Statistics Institute, INE, showed on Tuesday.

The final reading was lower than the 6.1% flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation through February also at 6.1%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 7.6% year-on-year, up from 7.5% a month before.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price was also revised down to 6.0%, from a flash estimate of 6.1%, INE said.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Tiago.Brandao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.