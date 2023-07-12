News & Insights

Spain 12-month inflation at 1.9% in June, down from 3.2% in May

July 12, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.9% in the 12 months through June, down from a 3.2% rise in the period through May, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

The final reading of 1.9% confirmed both the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago and the estimate by analysts polled by Reuters.

The 12-month inflation rate had not been that low since the period through March 2021, when prices rose 1.3%, INE data showed.

INE said the main drivers of the slowing trend were housing costs, which fell 12.7% in June from a year earlier due to lower electricity prices, and food and non-alcoholic drinks, which slowed to 10.3% year-on-year due to stable prices for milk, cheese and eggs and a fall in prices for vegetables and pulses.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 5.9% in the 12 months through June, down from 6.1% in the 12 months through May.

Prices of fuel and electricity spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They have fallen in the past year, bringing down the headline inflation rate compared with core prices.

The 12-month European Union harmonised inflation also confirmed the flash estimate and the estimate by analysts polled by Reuters at 1.6%.

