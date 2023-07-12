Spain 12-month inflation at 1.9% in June, down from 3.2% in May

Removing extraneous words

July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 1.9% in the 12 months through June, down from a 3.2% rise in the period through May, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

The final reading of 1.9% confirmed both the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago and the estimate by analysts polled by Reuters.

The 12-month inflation rate had not been that low since July of 2021, when it was 2.9%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 5.9% in the 12 months through June, down from 6.1% in the 12 months through May, INE said.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised inflation also confirmed the flash estimate and the estimate by analysts polled by Reuters at 1.6%.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by David Latona)

