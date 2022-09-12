SPACs’ long shadows

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Still-young electric-vehicle startups already have a heavy history to overcome. Trevor Milton, founder of electric-truck company Nikola, is due to stand trial https://www.wsj.com/articles/nikola-founder-faces-securities-fraud-trial-over-promises-about-electric-trucks-11662894001?mod=business_lead_pos13 for securities fraud this week. Nikola was one of many EV hopefuls to go public via special-purpose acquisition companies - all long on hype following Tesla's stratospheric success, but short on tangible achievements like actually building cars.

The company itself is not a defendant and is trying to move beyond its founder, recently overcoming https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/02/nikola-shareholders-vote-to-issue-new-stock-over-trevor-miltons-objection.html his opposition to issuing more shares. Nikola has even delivered trucks to customers, like fellow tumultuous high-flyer Lucid.

But a cohort of similar companies - which includes Nikola and Lucid as well as Lordstown Motors, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Canoo – are facing a whole bucket of challenges, from federal investigations to supply chain hiccups. Though EVs should be a huge growth area, one set to receive government support, these companies’ rocky starts mean shares have done little better than those of any other SPAC tie-ups. Across the group, shares are down between about 40% and 80% this year. Like with any journey with a rocky start, the EV-SPAC crew looks set to have a longer trip than anticipated. (By Jonathan Guilford)

