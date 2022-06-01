SPACs go back, but with no future

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Every market boom has a few hangers-on, and the rapidly fizzling craze for mergers with blank-check firms is no different. Freightos, a cargo booking firm with little revenue and ambitious projections, announced a $500 million deal on Tuesday with Gesher I Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company, just as the 105-year-old media company Forbes Global Media scrapped its deal. Those who forge on through the market’s final throes are taking a big risk.

A year ago, the Freightos deal would have been unremarkable. The company’s idea of providing an online platform for booking and paying for cargo is solid enough. The freight industry is antiquated and ripe for disruption, and Freightos wants to help provide visibility and ease. Last year it had revenue of $17 million, though it expects booking on its platform to more than quintuple by the end of 2023. It already makes a gross profit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001853314/000119312522164142/d335912d425.htm.

The trouble is the SPAC market has moved on from the time when a vision and some revenue was enough. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rules that would, among other things, require warnings on the use of projections. SPACs relied on those liberally until recently, but the SEC is now intimating that bankers and others involved with SPACs from an early stage are now concerned they could be punished if published forecasts don’t pan out.

As a result, the SPAC market’s push towards being a legitimate alternative to initial public offerings is coming unstuck, with some established names getting cold feet. Forbes calling off its merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition is one example. Bill Ackman is coming up on a deadline that will require him to hand back his pot of cash if his SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, doesn’t find a deal.

And there is reputational risk. Former Citigroup banker Michael Klein faced legal challenges over his blank check firm’s deal with MultiPlan. Big names like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have been usurped by firms like Stifel Nicolaus and Nomura in the SPAC league tables, according to data from SPAC Research, as they hesitate to do deals. Freightos and its financial advisor Oppenheimer might be seeing something that others don’t. Investors, however, have all the warnings that they need.

