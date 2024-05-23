Spackman Equities Gains Shareholder Nod for Takeover

Spackman Equities (TSE:SQG) has released an update.

Spackman Equities Group Inc. has announced that its shareholders have approved the strategic reverse takeover with Crystal Planet Limited, signaling a potential new direction for the company. The takeover, which is still subject to conditions including TSX Venture Exchange approval and a concurrent financing round aiming to raise between US$7,050,000 and US$20,000,000, is expected to continue trading under the symbol ‘SQG’ upon completion. However, the company cautions investors that trading its shares is highly speculative and the completion of the takeover is not guaranteed.

