Spackman Entertainment Holds 2024 AGM

Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd (SG:40E) has released an update.

Spackman Entertainment Group convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Orchid Country Club on April 30, 2024, led by CEO Mr Na Kyoungwon. The meeting proceeded with a confirmed quorum and all resolutions were set to be voted on by poll, with Complete Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. and Moore Stephens LLP overseeing the polling process. Despite a lack of advance questions from shareholders, the meeting allowed for real-time queries.

