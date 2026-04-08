SpaceX's Trillion-Dollar IPO Narrative: What Investors Should Watch in the S-1

Key Points

SpaceX may seek up to $80 billion at IPO, with a potential valuation above $1 trillion.

Investors are urged to focus on S-1 details like cash burn, Starlink revenue, and capital plans.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

A potential IPO for SpaceX could hinge more on narrative than fundamentals, with talk of an enormous capital raise at a lofty valuation. Watch the video below to see what discerning investors should focus on first.

*This video was published on April 2, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.