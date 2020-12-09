SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing attempt after test launch in Texas

Dec 9 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the company's launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on gfuture missions to the moon and Mars.

The launch was carried by SpaceX on a YouTube livestream.

(Reporting by Joey Roulettee in Washington; Editing by Steve Gorman and Leslie Adler)

((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.