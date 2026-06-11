Is SpaceX's New Deal With Google a Game Changer? Here's My Honest Take.

Key Points

SpaceX is expanding its business model beyond rocket launches and Starlink subscriptions.

SpaceX plans to lease compute capacity to Google from its existing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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With its initial public offering (IPO) just days away, SpaceX recently disclosed a landmark cloud deal with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google. SpaceX will provide Google with access to a large AI data center built around high-performance GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Given that SpaceX's core business has long revolved around rockets, satellites, and interplanetary ambitions, the new partnership with Google signals an aggressive expansion into the data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure arena.

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Curiously, the deal arrives at a critical juncture: As SpaceX prepares to go public on Friday, investors are demanding proof that the company can generate recurring revenue beyond launch contracts and Starlink subscriptions.

What is SpaceX actually doing for Google?

As AI developers seek to train ever-larger generative models and deploy inference at scale, hyperscalers face relentless demand for the computing power they can supply. While Nvidia's GPUs remain the gold standard for model training and inference, its hardware is in tight supply. These dynamics, as well as other bottlenecks, are what make new compute capacity one of the scarcest and most expensive resources in today's AI landscape.

At its heart, SpaceX is leasing a cluster of approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, plus CPUs, memory, and supporting infrastructure to Google. Through this arrangement, Google secures access to a high-performance accelerated computing platform without bearing the full capital outlay or construction risk of building it.

For SpaceX, the deal monetizes compute infrastructure the company has already built or is rapidly scaling. In other words, Google will provide SpaceX with predictable revenue from a blue chip reference customer, strengthening the company's credibility as it prepares to hit the Nasdaq.

What are the terms of the Google-SpaceX deal?

Per the terms and conditions, SpaceX will ramp up its cluster for Google at a reduced rate that runs through September. Full commercial capacity is scheduled to be online starting in October, and the deal runs through June 2029 -- implying about 33 months of peak operations. During this period, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million per month -- putting the total deal value north of $30 billion.

If SpaceX can't deliver the full committed GPU count by Sept. 30, it will receive a one-month grace period. Afterward, Google can walk away from SpaceX or choose to accept a lower capacity at a prorated monthly fee. After Dec. 31, either company can terminate the agreement with 90 days' notice.

Is Google's deal with SpaceX a game changer?

At nearly $11 billion of annualized revenue, the deal with Google is certainly substantial enough to move the financial needle for SpaceX. Importantly, monetizing cloud infrastructure adds a new growth vector that diversifies SpaceX away from cyclical launch revenue.

With that said, this partnership is unlikely to redefine SpaceX's long-term valuation on its own. For now, the company's moat remains its launch cadence and its Starlink constellation.

SpaceX's deal with Google gives investors a concrete example of contracted cash flow at the perfect moment. The timing of the deal is absolutely impeccable. It disclosed the agreement with Google to add powerful narrative fuel just as the company gears up for what it hopes to be the largest IPO in history. However, at the end of the day, I think cloud compute is more of a clever adjacency play rather than a new core competency for SpaceX.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.