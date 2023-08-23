News & Insights

SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 23, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph and Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is working with Cloudflare NET.N to boost the performance of its satellite internet service Starlink, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the project.

Shares of Cloudflare, which provides content delivery services, jumped 7.2%.

The two companies are working on a way to increase Starlink's network of mini data centers around the globe that could help it deliver faster network speeds to its customers, the report said.

Starlink is one of a growing number of makers of small satellites that are focused on providing satellite-based internet, including Amazon.com's AMZN.O Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb and venture capital-backed Planet.

The report did not specify the financial terms of the partnership.

Cloudflare did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

