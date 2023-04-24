News & Insights

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

April 24, 2023 — 08:33 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.

