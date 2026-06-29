SpaceX Will Join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth in December, According to History.

Key Points

In the wake of its historic IPO, SpaceX will join the Nasdaq-100 in record time.

History shows that the stocks of newly public companies can be extremely volatile, with more than half plunging below their offering price during the first six months of trading.

This gives savvy investors the chance to buy at a lower price.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) went public early this month with a record-setting debut. The company raised $85.7 billion in all and ended its first day of trading at a record market cap of $2.1 trillion, the highest-ever for a company just out of the starting gate. The stock has been volatile since its historic debut and currently trades near the roughly $161 price it commanded at the end of its first day of trading.

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Investors have a new reason to be bullish. After the market close on Friday, Nasdaq announced that SpaceX would be added to the Nasdaq-100 beginning on July 7, marking one of the quickest ever additions to the high-profile index. This follows changes to the inclusion criteria, which were updated just last month. The Nasdaq-100 tracks the performance of the roughly 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

News of its inclusion has shareholders wondering anew what the stock could be worth in six months. History offers some compelling clues.

Image source: Getty Images.

A vote of confidence?

Being added to the Nasdaq-100 is certainly a momentous development for SpaceX, and some might even see it as a vote of confidence for the company. Its inclusion will increase demand for the stock, as index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index will buy shares to reflect the index's changing composition.

That said, any increased demand -- and resulting boost to the stock price -- will be short-lived. Once the obligatory purchases are made, investor attention will return to SpaceX's prospects and financial performance. In all likelihood, the stock's volatility will continue for the foreseeable future.

It's all about the Benjamins

To be clear, SpaceX's future performance will depend on the company's financial performance, which has yet to live up to the hype. In 2025, the company reported revenue of $18.7 billion, up 33% year over year, but posted a net loss of $4.9 billion under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The results are slightly better on an adjusted basis, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.6 billion -- so the company has yet to generate a profit.

However, SpaceX has been making progress on that front. The company's artificial intelligence (AI) segment, xAI, has inked several notable deals, signing agreements with Anthropic, Alphabet, and AI start-up Reflection AI, totaling $27.8 billion in annual revenue -- so SpaceX is already on track to surpass last year's performance.

History is the best teacher

While the company's recent deals and inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 are certainly positive developments, investors are curious to see how SpaceX will fare by the end of the year, and history offers some tantalizing clues.

Truist equity analyst Sam Grelck compiled data from the 30 largest IPOs over the past 15 years. More than half of these newly minted stocks were underwater by the end of the first week. Within six months of the IPO, 17 of 30 stocks were in the red. For context, SpaceX stock has already fallen below its IPO price of $150 and is trading only slightly higher now.

CoreWeave had the best track record of the bunch, up 217% after six months, but was down as much as 65% during the year. Rivian Automotive was the worst-performing stock of the bunch, down 77% in the first six months after falling as much as 88% before the first year came to a close. The full data is illustrated in the chart below.

Image Source: Truist.

It's clear that the range of possible outcomes is vast. If SpaceX follows the example set by CoreWeave, for example, a $10,000 investment could be worth as much as $31,700. However, if it follows the road that Rivian took, that same $10,000 investment could be worth as little as $2,300.

One factor weighing against SpaceX is the stock's pricey valuation. The company currently has a market cap of $2.1 trillion. Using its 2025 revenue, the stock is selling for 112 times sales. Adding the new deals highlighted above to the company's first-quarter 2026 sales of $4.7 billion, SpaceX is on track to generate $38.6 billion in revenue this year, so it's still selling at roughly 54 times forward sales. It has a long way to go before its valuation could be considered reasonable.

For context, Palantir Technologies, which is often bashed for its high valuation, sells at 37 times forward sales, highlighting the growth expectations for SpaceX.

As the above data shows, newly public companies -- particularly high-profile issues -- tend to lose altitude during their first year. While SpaceX could be the exception that proves the rule, I wouldn't bet my hard-earned money on it.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.