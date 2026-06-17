SpaceX vs. Tesla Stock: Which Elon Musk Company Is the Better Investment?

For years, investors have debated whether Tesla TSLA) or SpaceX SPCX) offers the superior long-term investment opportunity.

Both companies are led by Elon Musk, the world’s first potential trillionaire, and are disrupting massive industries while creating substantial shareholder value. Yet despite their shared leadership, the businesses operate in very different markets and are driven by distinct growth catalysts.

Tesla is best known for its electric vehicles but has evolved into a diversified technology company with exposure to energy storage, artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous driving.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is focused on space transportation, satellite communications, defense-related services, and AI infrastructure, benefiting from leadership positions in several rapidly expanding industries.

With SpaceX now publicly traded, investors can finally compare the two Musk-led companies directly. The question is no longer theoretical: Which stock offers the more attractive risk-reward profile?

Tesla & SpaceX: A Quick Overview

Tesla remains one of the world's most valuable companies despite moderating electric vehicle demand and intensifying competition across global automotive markets. However, much of Tesla's valuation continues to be tied to future growth opportunities rather than current earnings power.

Investors are increasingly focused on the commercialization of Full Self-Driving (FSD) vehicles, the development of Robotaxi networks, the rollout of its Optimus humanoid robots, expansion of the company's energy storage business, and the potential for recurring AI-driven software revenue.

As for SpaceX, its largest business is Starlink, the world's leading satellite internet network. SpaceX also generates revenue through spacecraft launch services, government and defense contracts via Starshield, and now includes xAI-related operations following Musk's corporate restructuring.

After completing the largest IPO in history last week, SpaceX’s market capitalization of $1.48 billion has nearly matched Tesla’s.

Tesla & SpaceX Growth Comparison

Based on Zacks estimates, Tesla’s annual sales are expected to increase 6% this year and are projected to rise another 12% in fiscal 2027 to $113.42 billion.

After generating net income of $3.8 billion last year or adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, Tesla’s EPS is currently slated to rise 20% in FY26 and is projected to increase another 28% in FY27 to $2.56.

However, it’s noteworthy that over the last 60 days, Tesla’s FY26 EPS estimates have slightly declined, while FY27 EPS estimates have dropped by roughly 5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pivoting to SpaceX, its top line is expected to expand 67% this year to $31.34 billion, up from $18.7 billion in 2025. More Reassuring, FY27 sales are projected to climb another 80% to $56.33 billion.

The Zacks Consensus currently calls for SpaceX to post an adjusted loss of $0.91 per share in FY26, with a much narrower loss of -$0.23 per share expected next year. This comes as SpaceX reported a net loss of approximately $4.9 billion in 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Opportunities

Why SpaceX Could be the Long-Term Winner

SpaceX's investment thesis centers on its dominant position across several emerging industries with exceptionally large addressable markets. Unlike Tesla, which faces intense competition from legacy automakers and EV startups, SpaceX maintains significant competitive advantages in commercial launch services, satellite internet, and government space-related contracts.

Starlink has already become the company's primary growth engine, benefiting from rising global demand for broadband connectivity in underserved regions. Meanwhile, Starshield's growing defense and national security business could provide a lucrative source of recurring government revenue.

Perhaps most importantly, SpaceX sits at the intersection of several long-term secular trends, including space infrastructure, global communications, defense modernization, and artificial intelligence. If management successfully executes its vision, the company's current businesses could represent only a fraction of its eventual earnings power.

Why Tesla Could Still be the More Attractive Investment

Tesla's long-term bull case remains compelling, especially if it successfully launches autonomous ride-hailing networks, as revenue could expand dramatically. On top of that, many analysts believe humanoid robotics may eventually become a larger market than automobiles with regard to Optimus, and Tesla’s energy storage business is growing faster than its EV business while offering significantly higher margins.

The expansion of FSD subscriptions could also be a game-changer, creating a recurring, high-margin software revenue stream that complements Tesla's manufacturing business.

Most compelling, investors gain exposure to these opportunities at a substantially lower valuation than SpaceX, providing a greater margin of safety if growth expectations take longer to materialize.

Key Risks Investors Should Consider

SpaceX Risks

Extremely high valuation multiples

Continued net losses

Dependence on Starlink profitability

Regulatory and government contract risk

Massive capital requirements for space exploration and AI infrastructure

Tesla Risks

EV market saturation

Margin compression from EV competition

Dependence on autonomous driving approval

Execution risk around Optimus and Robotaxis

Slower-than-expected vehicle production

The Verdict: Is SpaceX or Tesla the Better Investment?

The answer to whether SpaceX or Tesla is the better investment largely depends on your investment preference.

Tesla May Be Better Suited For Investors Seeking:

Lower valuation risk

Positive earnings and cash flow

Greater financial transparency

Exposure to AI, robotics, autonomous driving, and energy storage

SpaceX May Be Better Suited For Investors Seeking:

Higher growth potential

Dominant market positioning

Exposure to satellite internet and space infrastructure

Potentially larger long-term addressable markets

Conclusion & Strategic Thoughts

At current levels, Tesla appears to offer the better risk-adjusted investment. To that point, Tesla stock trades at a significantly lower sales multiple of 15X, generates positive profits and free cash flow, and still possesses meaningful upside through Robotaxis, Optimus, and AI initiatives.

SpaceX may ultimately become the larger company, but investors are already paying an enormous premium for that possibility. With a price-to-sales ratio near 94X and ongoing losses, SpaceX arguably requires near-perfect execution to justify its valuation.

For aggressive growth investors, SpaceX may be the more exciting opportunity. Still, some investors may find Tesla more attractive due to its balance of growth, profitability, and valuation.

That said, in regards to short-term performance, investors should also consider earnings estimate trends. Keeping this in mind, Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) due in part to declining earnings estimate revisions, while SpaceX lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting more stable expectations following its much-anticipated IPO.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.