SpaceX vs. Rocket Lab: Which Is the Better Space Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?

Key Points

Starlink gives SpaceX a profitable cash engine that Rocket Lab can't yet match.

SpaceX's launch dominance creates a powerful competitive advantage that continues to compound.

Rocket Lab offers higher upside, but SpaceX looks like the stronger five-year investment after its 50% pullback.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The space economy has produced two very different public bets. Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) is the dominant giant that reshaped the entire industry, while Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the nimble challenger trying to become a smaller version of it. Both are tempting, but for an investor thinking five years out, I come down firmly on the side of SpaceX.

The single biggest difference between these two companies is Starlink. SpaceX's satellite-internet service already serves more than 10 million customers, generates the bulk of the company's revenue, and is its profit engine. It is a genuine, scaling business with a global runway, and SpaceX pegs its long-term connectivity opportunity in the trillions of dollars.

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Rocket Lab has nothing remotely comparable yet. It earns real revenue launching rockets and building satellites, which is impressive, but it is not yet consistently profitable and is still in the earlier chapters of its story. Over five years, owning the company that already prints cash is a meaningful advantage.

Dominance that compounds

SpaceX does not just compete in launch; it dominates it, sending more rockets to orbit than the rest of the world combined. That scale is self-reinforcing. Cheap, frequent, reusable launches let SpaceX deploy its own Starlink satellites at a cost no rival can match, which funds more launches and more satellites.

Rocket Lab is chasing that flywheel with its larger Neutron rocket, but Neutron has not even flown yet, with its debut still ahead. For the next five years, SpaceX will be executing a proven model at massive scale while Rocket Lab is trying to prove a new rocket works. That gap matters.

Optionality on a scale Rocket Lab can't match

SpaceX also carries enormous long-term optionality. Its Starship program aims to slash the cost of reaching space, its direct-to-cell effort could turn ordinary phones into satellite devices, and it is even exploring computing in orbit. Any one of these could open a market worth tens of billions.

Rocket Lab has its own promising expansion plans, including a push to operate satellites through acquisitions, but it simply cannot match SpaceX's breadth or firepower right now. When you own a stock for years, that kind of multi-front optionality is exactly what you want working in your favor.

To be fair, Rocket Lab has real appeal. It is a far smaller company, so a successful Neutron launch and a growing backlog could drive faster percentage gains than a company of SpaceX's size. For aggressive investors, that higher-torque potential is genuine. SpaceX is not risk-free either. Even after falling roughly 50% from its high, it still trades at a rich valuation, and much of its promise depends on Starship and connectivity delivering over time. Both stocks are volatile and hinge on flawless execution in a brutally hard industry.

The takeaway for investors

Weighing it all, I think SpaceX is the better space stock to own for the next five years. It pairs a proven, profitable Starlink engine with total dominance in launch and optionality that few companies anywhere can match. Also, consider how far the froth has drained: SpaceX has tumbled roughly 50% from its June high and now trades below its IPO price at an all-time low, a brutal reset for a stock that once looked priced for perfection. This recent pullback has made the entry point more reasonable than it was at its debut. For the market's dominant cash-generating space leader, that kind of drawdown is exactly when patient investors can quietly begin accumulating shares rather than chasing them, buying a great franchise while the crowd has soured on it.

Rocket Lab is the more exciting turnaround-style bet, and it could reward risk-tolerant investors if Neutron succeeds, but it is earlier, smaller, and less proven. For most people building a five-year position, it's better to own the established leader with the cash-generating business than the promising upstart still trying to reach that stage. Size your investment for volatility, because space is never a smooth ride, but the dominant franchise is where I would put my money.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.