SpaceX vs. Archer Aviation: Which Aerospace Stock Is a High Flyer for 2026?

Key Points

Space Exploration Technologies dominates the launch market with reusable rockets and global satellite internet via Starlink.

Archer Aviation is moving toward the commercial launch of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban commuting.

Which high-growth aerospace innovator is the better choice for your investment portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The aerospace market is reaching new heights as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) race to revolutionize how humans move through the atmosphere and beyond.

SpaceX is an established leader in reusable rockets and satellite connectivity, while Archer focuses on short distance urban air mobility. Both companies represent ambitious bets on the future of flight, making them compelling options for investors looking to gain exposure to long term technological shifts in transportation.

The case for SpaceX

SpaceX designs and operates reusable rockets, the Starship vehicle, and the Starlink satellite broadband network. It aims to build integrated connectivity and artificial intelligence infrastructure for Earth and beyond. While the company serves a wide range of government and commercial clients, specific customer concentration details are not disclosed in public filings.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $18.7 billion, an increase of approximately 33% from the $14 billion reported in the previous year. Despite this top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $5 billion for the fiscal year. This performance reflects the massive capital requirements for building out the global Starlink network and developing next-generation heavy-lift rockets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is approximately 1.4x, indicating the company maintains sufficient short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow, calculated as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, was about negative $14 billion in FY 2025. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 28.7% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial and military use. This growth among industrial stocks is anchored by an agreement with United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) providing for the conditional purchase of up to $1.0 billion in Midnight aircraft. The company also partners with the U.S. Air Force and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for manufacturing support.

In FY 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

Risk profile comparison

SpaceX operates in a technically complex environment where launch failures or mission delays can result in significant financial setbacks. The company faces stiff competition from established aerospace giants like The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Rapidly evolving regulations regarding satellite constellations and space debris also pose potential hurdles for its Starlink division.

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory and certification risks, as it must secure final approvals from the FAA before launching commercial flights. The company has incurred over $2.3 billion in losses since its inception and requires substantial capital to scale its manufacturing and infrastructure. It also faces intense competition from Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and must navigate ongoing legal proceedings regarding trade secrets.

Valuation comparison

Neither is projected to make a profit in the coming 12 months, while Space Exploration Technologies maintains a lower valuation relative to its current sales.

Metric Space Exploration Technologies Archer Aviation Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 240.6x P/S ratio 84.0x 1,590x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

SpaceX's various businesses intend to leverage the company's core launch capabilities, starting with reusable rockets. The ability to reuse boosters significantly lowers per-launch costs and spreads fixed manufacturing costs across multiple missions. Expectations are that scaling up quickly will happen, with Wall Street analysts projecting $39 billion in sales for fiscal 2026 with a much lower net loss, around $1.6 billion, and move into profitability in 2027.

The lack of free cash flow appears to be crushing; however, projections indicate free cash flow will be negative $28 billion this year, then jump to negative $67 billion in 2027.

Still, the success of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has made founder Elon Musk the richest man in the world and raised expectations that he can make an even greater fortune from SpaceX, as Space Exploration Technologies Corp is known. The business certainly has market support behind it, raising the world’s largest IPO, $85.7 billion this year.

Turning to Archer Aviation, the federal government created the framework last year for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia are other countries building similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Management has an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

Both businesses have big aspirations. SpaceX, however, has a very real business in Starlink, which mitigates the possibility that grander plans won’t come to fruition. Meanwhile, the aviation industry has shown there are few competitive moats, and Archer comes at a very high P/S multiple. For 2026, SpaceX is the stock to seek profits with.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.