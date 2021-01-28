Companies

SpaceX valuation to hit at least $60 bln in new funding round - Business Insider

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX could be valued at a minimum of $60 billion as it finalizes a funding round expected to close in February, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Adds details from report

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX could be valued at a minimum of $60 billion as it finalizes a funding round expected to close in February, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (https://bit.ly/39rlnoU)

The report added while details of the deal are still being ironed out, it is possible that SpaceX's valuation could reach as much as $92 billion, up from a $46 billion valuation in a funding round in August.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters