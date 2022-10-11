SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit for Starlink services in India under its Starlink brand, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

