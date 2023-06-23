News & Insights

US Markets

SpaceX tender offer values company at about $150 billion - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 23, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds previous valuation in paragraph 2

June 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In January, the company was valued at $137 billion after raising $750 million in a funding round, according to a report from CNBC.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.