SpaceX targeting December for first Starship launch to orbit - NASA official

Contributor
Joey Roulette Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said Monday.

