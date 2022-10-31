SpaceX targeting December for first Starship launch to orbit - NASA official

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said Monday.

