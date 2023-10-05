News & Insights

Companies
TSLA

SpaceX sued by engineer claiming underpayment of women, minorities

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 05, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX has been sued by a female former employee who claims the rocket and satellite company pays and promotes women and minorities less than white men.

Former SpaceX engineer Ashley Foltz filed the proposed class action in California state court on Tuesday, saying the company paid her $92,000 per year while men with similar duties and qualifications were paid up to $115,000.

California law prohibits employers from paying workers less than colleagues who perform "substantially similar work" based on their sex, race or ethnicity.

Foltz said she discovered the discrepancy when SpaceX posted job openings for engineering positions with a salary range of $95,000 to $115,000. A California "pay transparency" law took effect this year requiring employers to post salary ranges in job listings.

SpaceX raised Foltz's pay to $95,000 only after it was required to include the information in job posts, according to the complaint.

Foltz alleges that SpaceX hires women and minorities into lower-level positions in order to justify lower salaries and promotes men and white employees at a greater rate than other workers, exacerbating the disparity in pay.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest to accuse companies owned or run by Musk of employment discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint in August accusing SpaceX of refusing to hire refugees and asylees who lack U.S. citizenship. SpaceX has denied wrongdoing and last month filed a counter-suit seeking to block the government's case.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O, where Musk is CEO, has repeatedly been accused by workers and government agencies of failing to stop racial and sexual harassment at its Fremont, California electric vehicle plant and other facilities.

And X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a series of lawsuits claiming it discriminated against women, older workers and employees with disabilities when Musk acquired the company last year and laid off half its workforce.

Tesla and X have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.